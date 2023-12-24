Chargers show improvement under interim coach Giff Smith despite close loss

The Los Angeles Chargers looked like a different team under interim coach Giff Smith, even though it was a familiar result.

The Bolts' 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night was their sixth by three points or fewer this season and their league-leading 13th since 2020.

The loss also eliminated the Chargers from postseason contention and dropped their record to 5-10.

For all intents and purposes though, owner Dean Spanos pulled the plug on the season with the Dec. 15 firings of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after a 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.

“The game plan was tight. I feel like all week long we had fun and executed,” safety Derwin James said. “We just came out a few plays short today. You’ve seen a team that was out there trying to fight hard.”

The Chargers did two things against the Bills that weren't evident in the past two games — they had energy and played disciplined.

The defense allowed only three plays of 20 yards or more, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis when Josh Allen scrambled out of the pocket.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) scores a rushing touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

The offensive game plan played to Easton Stick's strengths, including a couple of runs on read-option plays. It was the most comfortable Stick has looked since he came in for Justin Herbert during the second quarter of the Dec. 10 loss against Denver after Herbert fractured the index finger on his right hand.

Smith's message leading up to the game was for everyone to play for each other. Smith said he saw that, which bodes well for the last two games against Denver and Kansas City.

“Going into the game, I truly felt like they would play hard. I really did. My question, going into the game, was how would they react the first time Buffalo punches you in the face?," Smith said, "We go up, and then Buffalo scores, 14-10, that could be where you crash and burn, and they rallied and they fought. That’s a step in the right direction.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Special teams. Cameron Dicker had a personal-best five field goals and J.K. Scott averaged 50 yards gross and 47.3 yards net on his four punts. Dicker became the first Chargers kicker to have four field goals of 40 yards or longer in a single game. Of his 24 field goals this season, 11 have been from at least 40 yards.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Converting third downs. Over the past four games, the Chargers have converted only 15 of 53. They were 4 of 14 against the Bills.

STOCK UP

Stick didn’t have any turnovers after committing four in his first two games. He has completed 70.8% of his passes in his first two starts and has accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

STOCK DOWN

RG Jamaree Salyer has allowed four sacks in the past six games, including one on the first play of a drive in the last minute to Ed Oliver on Saturday that wiped out any hopes of a comeback.

INJURIES

WR Keenan Allen and DB Deane Leonard were both inactive because of heel injuries. LB Joey Bosa had his 21-day practice window to return begin last Thursday.

KEY NUMBER

10 — Double-digit leads blown by the Chargers since 2020, tied with Baltimore and Chicago for the most. It was the second this season. They had an 11-0 lead at Tennessee in Week 2 before losing 27-24 in overtime.

NEXT STEPS

The Chargers' last two games will be against division opponents. They are at Denver on Dec. 31 and haven’t defeated the Broncos on the road since 2018.