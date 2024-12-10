Chargers have improved under Jim Harbaugh but are still struggling in close games

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Jim Harbaugh has brought toughness to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The next thing he needs to do is teach them how to win close games.

Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was the Chargers' 10th straight defeat during the regular season by three or fewer points. Not only is that the longest active streak in the league, it's tied for the fourth-longest in NFL history.

The Buffalo Bills hold the all-time mark at 13 straight from 2001 through 2006.

“Didn't finish the game. Didn't win the game when we needed to,” safety Derwin James Jr. “We're not trying to get moral wins. We have to get the mistakes corrected. We can't depend on, ‘Oh, we played a great game and it came down to the last play.’ We also know there's a sense of urgency and we need to come out and respond.”

The Chiefs have won six straight against the Chargers (8-5), with two being decided on the last play and four in the final minute.

It was the second time this season the Bolts have lost on a walk-off field goal. The other was a 17-15 defeat at Arizona in Week 7.

Los Angeles’ last close win came against Tennessee in Week 15 of the 2022 season when Cameron Dicker kicked a field goal on the final play for a 17-14 victory.

"The confidence is there, but we have to go out and prove it on the field. There's no such thing as almost. The lesson learned is it comes down to the little things," safety Elijah Molden said.

The Chargers' offense showed some signs of improvement in the second half with a pair of touchdown drives, even though the unit was missing wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running back J.K. Dobbins.

Rookie Kamani Vidal had seven carries for 27 yards after halftime, while receivers Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston combined for 11 catches for 126 yards.

The defense held Patrick Mahomes to one touchdown pass, but the Chiefs converted eight of their 15 opportunities on third down, including three on the final drive.

The loss left the Chargers in position for the sixth seed in the AFC. Baltimore and Denver are also 8-5 but the Ravens hold the tiebreaker because they beat the Chargers two weeks ago. Los Angeles beat the Broncos in Week 5.

Harbaugh looked back to a 16th-century Scottish sailor for his message to the team after the loss.

“Reminded them of Sir Andrew Barton. ‘Fight on my men,’ Sir Andrew said. ‘I am a little wounded but not slain. I lay down and bleed a while and will rise and fight again,’” Harbaugh said.

What’s working

Pressuring quarterbacks. The Chargers sacked Mahomes three times, the most they have had against him and only the third time in 12 meetings against the All-Pro QB that they have sacked him multiple times. Los Angeles' 39 sacks are fifth in the league and its 7.7% pressure rate — meaning when a quarterback was sacked, hit while throwing or under duress — is seventh.

What needs help

Avoiding three-and-outs. The offense had three straight drives in the second quarter in which it didn't generate a first down and had to punt. The Chargers have gone three-and-out on 28.4% of their possessions this season, the highest rate in the league.

Stock up

Johnston tied a season high with five receptions after having only six in the past four games. Johnston also drew a 39-yard pass interference penalty on Kansas City safety Justin Reid during the third quarter. That helped set up Johnston's 4-yard TD catch that put the Chargers on top 14-13.

Stock down

CB Cam Hart returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an ankle injury but struggled. He was the nearest defender on four Chiefs completions, including DeAndre Hopkins' 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Injuries

Harbaugh had no updates on QB Justin Herbert's bruised left leg on Monday. Herbert missed one play after a hit by Kansas City's Nick Bolton. ... TE Will Dissly received further tests on his injured right shoulder on Monday. ... McConkey was inactive with knee and shoulder injuries and could be limited again in practice this week.

Key number

335 — Consecutive pass attempts by Herbert without throwing an interception, the fifth-longest streak in league history.

What’s next

The Chargers will host a pair of playoff contenders in a five-day span. NFC South leader Tampa Bay is first up on Sunday, followed by AFC West rival Denver on Dec. 19 in a game that could go a long way toward wild-card seeding.