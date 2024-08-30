Chargers sign kicker Cameron Dicker to a 4-year extension worth $22.04 million, AP source says

Kicker Cameron Dicker signed a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The deal is worth $22.04 million, including $12.5 million in guaranteed money, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been announced. ESPN first reported the contract terms.

Dicker has made 50 of 53 field goal attempts since joining the Chargers midway through the 2022 season. Combined with the two he made earlier that season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dicker's 94.5% accuracy rate (52 of 55) is the best for any kicker in league history with at least 50 attempts. He has also made all 59 of his extra-point attempts.

Dicker made all six of his field goals during the preseason, including one from 58 yards against Seattle on Aug. 10 that would have been the second longest in franchise history if it was a regular-season game. He also made one from 55 yards a week later against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dicker is also the only active kicker with at least 40 attempts to make all of his field goals within 50 yards (45 of 45). The next closest in accuracy is Baltimore's Justin Tucker at 95.5% (337 of 353).

The Chargers open the season under new coach Jim Harbaugh on Sept. 8 when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.