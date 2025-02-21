SportsFootball

Defensive back Elijah Molden signs 3-year extension with Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (22) jogs back to...

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (22) jogs back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Nov. 10, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

By The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Elijah Molden will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing a three-year contract extension on Thursday.

The defensive back, who was acquired from the Tennessee Titans at the end of the preseason last year, started 12 games for the Bolts and was second on the team with three interceptions. He played 15 games before suffering a broken fibula during the second half at New England on Dec. 28.

Molden played both cornerback and safety on a Chargers defense that allowed a league-low 17.7 points per game this past season. He had a career-high 72 tackles along with seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Molden played three seasons for Tennessee after being a third-round pick in 2021.

In four NFL seasons, Molden has five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, 15 passes defensed, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

