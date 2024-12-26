Chargers and NFL's stingiest defense closing in on playoff berth against struggling Pats

Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at New England (3-12)

Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, NFL Network

BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 4

Series record: Patriots lead 27-16-2.

Against the spread: Chargers 10-5, Patriots 6-8-1.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Patriots 6-0 on Dec. 3, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

Last week: Patriots lost to Bills 24-21. Chargers beat Broncos 34-27.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins, left, celebrates his rushing touchdown with head coach Jim Harbaugh during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Chargers offense: overall (24), rush (23), pass (24), scoring (19).

Chargers defense: overall (16), rush (15), pass (17), scoring (1).

Patriots offense: overall (29), rush (14), pass (32), scoring (30).

Patriots defense: overall (21), rush (24), pass (11), scoring (24).

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Turnover differential: Chargers plus-10; Patriots minus-9.

Chargers player to watch

WR Ladd McConkey — who leads Los Angeles with 69 receptions for 960 yards — can become only the third rookie in franchise history and first since Keenan Allen in 2013 to reach 1,000 receiving yards. McConkey, a second-round selection, also needs three catches to set the Chargers rookie record for catches (Allen had 71 in 2013).

Patriots player to watch

QB Drake Maye. He has thrown a touchdown pass in seven consecutive games, tied with Jim Plunkett (1971) for the longest such streak by a rookie in franchise history. A touchdown pass this week against the Chargers will extend his streak and set a rookie team record with eight consecutive games with a TD pass.

Key matchup

Chargers defense vs. Patriots offense. Los Angeles has been particularly stingy, holding opposing offenses to a league-low 18.3 points per game. New England’s offense is coming off one of its best starts of the season last week, jumping to a 14-0 lead over Buffalo. But the Patriots have scored 20 or more points in six of their 15 games.

Key injuries

Chargers: Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (pelvis), linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), and right guard Trey Pipkins (hip) all missed the first practice of the week. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

Patriots: Center Ben Brown started the week in the concussion protocol. Safety Kyle Dugger continues to work through ankle and quadriceps issues. Cornerback Marcus Jones missed the first practice of the week after sitting out last week with a hip injury.

Series notes

The Chargers and Patriots will meet in Foxborough for the second straight season. Last season, Los Angles ended a seven-game losing streak to New England. The Patriots won 10 consecutive games against the Chargers from Dec. 2, 1973, through Oct. 14, 2001.

Stats and stuff

The Chargers can wrap up their second postseason appearance in three years with a win. … Jim Harbaugh is looking to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons as an NFL head coach. … QB Justin Herbert, who has 20,466 passing yards, needs 153 yards to surpass Peyton Manning for most yards in his first five seasons in league history. … RB Gus Edwards had a season-high 68 rushing yards last week and his sixth career game with at least two rushing TDs. … TE Stone Smartt has 11 of his 14 receptions in the past three games. … Los Angeles has the top scoring defense in the league (18.3 points per game allowed) and has allowed 20 or fewer points in each of its seven road games. It is trying to become the sixth team and first since the 2010 Chicago Bears to do it in eight road games in a season. … LB Joey Bosa has a sack in two of the past three games. ... New England, losers of five straight games, ranks 30th in the NFL in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 21 of its 44 chances inside the 20-yard line. ... The Patriots had a season-high 28 first downs last week at Buffalo. The previous time they had at least 28 in back-to-back games was in 2020 when the team had 29 first downs in the first two games of the season. ... Maye has a 67.6 percent completion rate (213 of 315) so far in 2024. The highest completion rate for an NFL rookie quarterback was 67.8 percent in 2016 by Dallas QB Dak Prescott. The highest in a season for the Patriots is Tom Brady in 2007 at 68.9% (398 of 578). ... Rhamondre Stevenson has a career-high seven rushing touchdowns in 2024. If he reaches 10 TDs, it will mark the 17th time in team history that a player has reached at least 10 rushing touchdowns in a season. ... Hunter Henry enters the week fifth on New England’s list among tight ends with 39 touchdowns. With one this week he will be the fifth Patriots tight end to reach 40 TDs receptions with the team.

Fantasy tip

It’s shaping up to be a milestone week for Herbert, who has 3,243 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes this season and can become the third player in NFL history with at least 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in each of his first five seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.