Latest loss shows issues go beyond coach as Bears' skid hits 7 in first game under Thomas Brown

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears hoped the first in-season head coaching change in the founding NFL franchise’s history would be the parachute a free-falling team needed.

Turns out, the issues go beyond that.

A listless showing in a 38-13 loss at San Francisco on Sunday stretched their losing streak to seven — and counting — in their first game since Thomas Brown replaced the fired Matt Eberflus on an interim basis.

“I believe in the people," Brown said Monday. "I think it’s all about the guys we have in the locker room, the coaches that we have. I understand our mentality and our approach going forward. As I said at the beginning, we don’t have cowards in the locker room. We don’t have cowards in our coaching staff. Regardless of circumstance we will come to battle every single day.”

The Bears (4-9) sure didn't show much fight Sunday in a loss that was as embarrassing as any. It ensured they will finish with a non-winning record for the 12th time in 14 seasons.

They were outgained 319-4 in the first half for the ninth-largest discrepancy since 1991 and trailed 24-0 at the break. They managed one first down while punting on their first five possessions.

Chicago set a season high for points allowed and matched its second-worst total by giving up 452 yards. It all added up to the Bears' most lopsided loss since a 41-10 blowout at Kansas City in Week 3 last season.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) and quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walk off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

It obviously wasn't what they envisioned when they decided to buck their own history and fire Eberflus on Nov. 29. The tipping point came at Detroit on Thanksgiving, when Chicago ran out of time for a potential tying field goal despite having one timeout remaining, just the latest in a string of bad late-game decisions.

Beyond that, there are clearly issues with the roster. Though team president Kevin Warren said last week that Ryan Poles will remain the general manager and lead the search for a new coach, it's fair to wonder if a few more losses like this would change those plans.

The last-place Bears' next two games are against the top two teams in the NFC North, with a Monday night game at Minnesota (11-2) followed by a home game against division-leading Detroit (12-1). Chicago then hosts NFC West leader Seattle (8-5) before the season finale at Green Bay (9-4).

What’s working

It's hard to say anything worked when the Bears were so thoroughly dominated.

What needs help

Offensive line. The Bears were once again dominated in the trenches and allowed rookie Caleb Williams to get sacked seven times, bringing his league-leading total to 56. It's the most for a Chicago quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Yes, Williams hangs onto the ball too long at times. But too often, the blockers aren't giving him enough time. They're not creating holes for the running backs, either. Things were particularly bad against San Francisco. And that was against a defense missing the injured Nick Bosa.

Stock up

LB T.J. Edwards. The veteran recorded Chicago's lone sack and his second of the season to go with two tackles for loss. He led the team with 10 tackles.

Stock down

Williams. The No. 1 overall draft pick completed 17 of 34 passes for 134 yards with two late touchdowns to Rome Odunze. Though he played his seventh straight game without an interception, he lost a fumble. In the first three games with Brown calling plays after former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired, Williams was 75 of 117 for 827 yards with five touchdowns, no interceptions and a rating of 99.2.

Injuries

Brown had no update on returner DeAndre Carter (hamstring) and RB Travis Homer (head) after they left Sunday's game.

Key number

20 — The defense allowed nine plays of 20 yards or more, the most against Chicago in the past nine seasons.

Next steps

The Bears have a tough task trying to right themselves at Minnesota. The Vikings have won six straight, including an overtime victory at Soldier Field in Week 12, after Chicago scored 11 points in the final 22 seconds of regulation.