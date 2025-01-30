Bears coordinators start work under coach Ben Johnson trying to revitalize a 5-12 team

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The coordinators hired by Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson enter their new jobs with vastly different amounts of coaching experience.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has had two stints as an NFL head coach while new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is the youngest coordinator in the league.

After working with the 28-year-old Doyle in New Orleans for four years, Allen views him as the kind of up-and-comer who can help energize Johnson’s offense.

“I think that the No. 1 thing that stands out the moment you meet him, the moment you talk to him you sense a highly intelligent person, a guy that’s been around the game, a guy that understands the game,” Allen said. “He understands the game from a multitude of different perspectives.

“I just think he’s a really good, bright, young coach that has a really good future in front of him.”

Doyle came to the Bears as the former Broncos tight ends coach and has served under Denver coach Sean Payton five years, including three with the Saints. He doubts players will care about his age.

“I think knowledge is power,” Doyle said. “That is what the guys care about ultimately. “Last year was the first time I’ve ever actually been older than all the players in my (position) room.

Chicago Bears new coach Ben Johnson speaks following his introduction at an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

“This is going to be my 10th year. But that’s really kind of been a part of my journey to this point.”

Johnson will call plays and has described the offensive coordinator role as a table setter.

“I think that’s a good way to describe it,” Doyle said. “Ben is gonna have less time than he’s ever had as a play-caller.

“Obviously, I think that’s kind of a thing that’s morphing as we go, to try to figure out what that looks like. My job is really gonna be to organize and detail the game plan initially, utilizing our staff.”

Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren, left, general manager Ryan Poles, second from left, new head coach Ben Johnson and team owner George McCaskey, right, pose for photo during an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Doyle recalled how Payton handled quarterback Bo Nix in what turned out to be a season when the rookie was invited as an alternate to the Pro Bowl, but had to decline for medical reasons. He thinks the Bears can get similar or better production from Caleb Williams.

“I think the biggest thing is just the talent of the kid, the ability to use his legs,” Doyle said. “He is a tough kid. You see it on tape.”

The big-play creativity Williams has shown piqued Doyle’s interest.

“But his second act, his ability to escape the pocket, his ability to create is a special thing and it’s something that I got to see with Bo in Denver last year,” Doyle said. “That ability to evade and put pressure on a defense and kind of be the eraser of game-planning mistakes, I think that’s really exciting about him.”

Experience is definitely not a concern for the Bears with their defensive coordinator after Allen was the Saints head coach from 2022-24 and Raiders coach from 2012-14, as well as an NFL defensive coordinator for eight years.

Allen takes over from Matt Eberflus’ 2024 defense after it faded down the stretch following a strong start. He sees strong potential with Pro Bowl player Jaylon Johnson at cornerback.

“In particular, I think there’s some things that we have in the secondary that I like, I think there are some pieces at linebacker that I’m encouraged by,” Allen said. “I think there’s a couple of spots up front where we got some players.

“So, I think the foundation is there defensively. And I think, look, when Ben asked me if I would be interested, there were a couple of places that I felt like had the pieces in place to potentially be a really good football team, and Chicago was obviously one of them.”

The defense led a Bears turnaround late in 2023, but they couldn’t sustain it as the offense faltered in a 5-12 finish in 2024.

“We've got some size and length at the corner(back) position," Allen said. "(Cornerback) Kyler Gordon, I think, is an outstanding nickel player. "I have a vision for how we can utilize him.

“I think the foundation for what we want to do is there.”