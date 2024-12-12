Bears quarterback Caleb Williams insists he still has faith in general manager Ryan Poles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams insisted he hasn't lost faith in general manager Ryan Poles.

Even with the team on a seven-game losing streak, he believes the franchise has the right person in place to build a winner.

“The amount that he cares about us, the Chicago Bears and wanting to win is why my faith is in him and believing in him and making sure that we get it right,” Williams said Thursday. “That’s my short answer to it.”

The Bears (4-9) sure didn't think they would be in a position like this heading into their game at Minnesota (11-2) on Monday night. They came into the season expecting to contend for a playoff spot after making a series of high-profile moves, none bigger than drafting Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. But a team that rolled into its bye with three straight wins and a 4-2 record has since done nothing but lose.

Chicago fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in the wake of a 19-3 loss to New England at Soldier Field in Week 10 and promoted Thomas Brown from passing game coordinator. While Williams seemed to regain his footing after several rough outings, the losses continued to mount.

The Bears fired a head coach in season for the first time when they let Matt Eberflus go the day after a loss at Detroit on Thanksgiving, when they ran out of time for a potential tying field goal despite having one timeout remaining. It was just the latest in a string of bad late-game decisions.

With Brown debuting as interim coach, the Bears got blown out 38-13 at San Francisco last week. Williams threw for just 134 yards with two late touchdowns and was sacked seven times in that game, a big drop in production from his first three games with Brown calling the plays, and the schedule sure doesn't get easier. The Vikings have won six in a row, including an overtime victory at Soldier Field in Week 12 in which Chicago scored 11 points in the final 22 seconds of regulation.

Chicago General Manager Ryan Poles speaks during an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

In one season at Oklahoma and two at Southern California, Williams' teams lost a total of 10 games. The Bears could equal that this week.

“There’s belief — belief, hope and faith — that we’re going to get this right and however it may happen, that’s how it’s going to happen," Williams said. "That’s kind of where I’m at with it. They drafted me here to go win games.”

Williams insisted his relationship with Poles has only gotten stronger and his faith in the general manager hasn't wavered. He pointed toward the acquisitions in the offseason, a list that included two wide receivers in six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and No. 9 overall draft pick Rome Odunze as well as running back D'Andre Swift.

“Keep going on with a list of people. He’s done a good job,” Williams said.

Notes: RBs Roschon Johnson (concussion) and D'Andre Swift (groin), G Ryan Bates (concussion) and DT Gervon Dexter (knee) would not have participated had the team held practice rather than a walk-through. S Elijah Hicks (ankle) would have been limited. Johnson sat out last week's game, while Bates and Hicks have missed the past three.