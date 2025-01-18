SportsFootball

Bears interview Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Bills OC Joe Brady for coaching job

Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on before...

Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 23, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

By The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears interviewed Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching job Friday.

Monken, a Chicago-area product, and Brady lead offenses with MVP candidates at quarterback in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Bills' Josh Allen. Baltimore visits Buffalo in a matchup of AFC division winners Sunday in a divisional-round playoff.

The Ravens led the NFL in total offense and were third in scoring during the regular season. The Bills were second in scoring and 10th in yards per game.

The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row before closing the season with a win at Green Bay.

The development of quarterback Caleb Williams will be the top priority for the next coach in the wake of the Bears’ fourth straight losing season. The No. 1 pick in last year’s draft threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. But he was sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times.

The Bears have confirmed interviewing 14 candidates, a list highlighted by Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who got the job in New England.

Chicago has also interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, interim coach Thomas Brown, former Carolina and Washington coach Ron Rivera, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Stanford coach David Shaw, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

