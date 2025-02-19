SportsFootball

Bears say they are raising season ticket prices by an average of 10%

Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren, left, general manager...

Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren, left, general manager Ryan Poles, second from left, new head coach Ben Johnson and team owner George McCaskey, right, pose for photo during an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices by an average of 10%.

President Kevin Warren announced the increase in an email to season ticket holders on Wednesday, citing "market dynamics, industry trends and a strong home schedule."

Chicago came into last season with playoff hopes, only to finish last in the NFC North at 5-12. The other three teams in the division — Detroit, Minnesota and Green Bay — made the postseason.

The Bears lost 10 straight and fired former coach Matt Eberflus along the way before closing the season by beating the Packers at Lambeau Field. Chicago hired Ben Johnson, widely considered the top coaching candidate on the market after spending the past three years as the Lions' offensive coordinator, last month.

The Bears have home games next season against Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Dallas, the New York Giants, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

“The future is bright, and I am confident we are on target to build the Chicago Bears into a championship-caliber franchise celebrating sustained success our fans have earned and deserve,” Warren wrote.

