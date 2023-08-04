Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January.

Omenihu was playing for the 49ers when police were called to his San Jose home for a report of domestic violence, according to the San Jose Police Department. A woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend told officers that he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument,” though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment.

Omenihu has participated in the entire offseason program with the Chiefs, who signed him to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $20 million to help replace departed pass rushers Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap. Omenihu remains eligible to participate in the Chiefs' three preseason games but cannot play until Week 7.

Omenihu started three games and appeared in 17 for San Francisco last season. He had 4 1/2 sacks.