Chiefs look for new offensive tackles, wide receivers to step up in training camp

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (17-3)

CAMP SITE: St. Joseph, Missouri

KEY ADDITIONS: LT Donovan Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, DE Charles Omenihu, LB Drue Tranquill, SS Mike Edwards, QB Blaine Gabbert, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, WR Rashee Rice, OL Wanya Morris, WR Richie James, DE Matt Dickerson.

KEY LOSSES: LT Orlando Brown Jr., RT Andrew Wylie, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, FS Juan Thornhill, DT Khalen Saunders, DE Frank Clark, FB Michael Burton, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Carlos Dunlap.

KEY STORYLINES: The Super Bowl champions were unable to agree to a long-term deal with Brown and allowed him to walk in free agency, along with Wylie, which means both offensive tackles protecting QB Patrick Mahomes are new this season. The Chiefs signed veterans in Smith and Taylor that have had up-and-down careers in the NFL. Elsewhere on offense, the Chiefs have a deep but largely unproven WR group that includes Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, second-round picks the past two years. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will lead the way but others must step up. On defense, first-round pick Anudike-Uzomah and Omenihu will be counted upon to help replace the pressure that Clark and Dunlap produced off the edge. Clark was released to save money and Dunlap left in free agency. The other big question mark is whether the Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones will agree to a long-term contract. Jones skipped the entire offseason program, including their mandatory minicamp.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +600