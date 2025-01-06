Mahomes, Kelce watch backups get blown out 38-0 by Broncos, now Chiefs aim for Super Bowl three-peat

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes spent a chilly Sunday afternoon strolling the sideline in a jacket and sweatpants, with a handwarmer pouch secured around his waist.

The Kansas City quarterback was just trying to keep warm on a rare game day off.

Next up, the real thing for Mahomes and the Chiefs as they go for a Super Bowl three-peat. This game, a 38-0 loss to the playoff-bound Denver Broncos, has already been flushed from memory. It was a meaningless regular-season finale for a Chiefs squad that had already secured a first-round bye courtesy of being the AFC's top seed.

“Today, obviously was not great, but we know it’s ahead of us as a team,” said Carson Wentz, who started in place of Mahomes and went 10 of 17 for 98 yards before being taken out. “Pat, everybody, all the starters, they know what’s ahead of us and where we’re trying to go and what we’re capable of doing. So our mindset is on that.”

First, though, an extra night in Denver. The Chiefs (15-2) stayed in town due to the snowy and icy conditions in Kansas City — a storm that also delayed their arrival into the Mile High City on Saturday.

Once back home, some rest. Coach Andy Reid is still formulating an exact plan for a team that won't play again until at least Jan. 18. For Mahomes, Travis Kelce and several other starters who didn't suit up against the Broncos, it could be around 24 days between their Christmas Day game and the postseason.

“A positive for us we got to play a lot of young guys,” Reid said. “That experience is invaluable, especially against a good football team. We need to do better.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. Credit: AP/Geneva Heffernan

Under Wentz and late replacement Chris Oladokun, the offense sputtered. Kansas City finished with just 98 yards and went 1 of 9 on third down. The Chiefs also had the same number of punts (five) as first downs.

It all added up to the Chiefs being shut out for the first time since Dec. 16, 2012, when they lost 15-0 at Oakland.

“Obviously, not good enough. We didn’t play great as a team. I didn’t play my best, either,” Wentz said. “Move on from this one pretty quick.”

Soon, Mahomes will be back under center — and Reid will have ample time to prepare, too.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. Credit: AP/Geneva Heffernan

Remember: He's 22-4 — 9-3 with Kansas City — after a regular-season bye week. He's also 7-1 following a first-round bye in his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs.

“It's always a beautiful thing with competition escalating,” safety Bryan Cook said. “The stakes are higher and it just feels different.”

For Wentz, stepping in for Mahomes amounted to an audition. He's hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sam Darnold and parlay a year as a backup into a starting spot next season.

Wentz was certainly fired up early with his pregame speech: “Confidence and swagger — believe you’re the best man for the job today," he told the team.

On this frigid afternoon, the best QB was Broncos rookie Bo Nix, who finished 26 of 29 for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

“He was efficient. Really ran the offense well,” Reid said of Nix. “He’s a good player.”

As for his take on Wentz, Reid said: “He did some good things, and then he had some things he probably wants back — a couple of throws. He did all right.”