Isiah Pacheco is active for the Chiefs, Marlon Humphrey for the Ravens in the AFC championship game

BALTIMORE — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is active for Sunday's AFC championship game against Baltimore after missing practice during the week with ankle and toe issues.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is also active after missing their playoff opener last week against Houston.

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is active, as expected, for his first game back since injuring his ankle Nov. 16 against Cincinnati.

Pacheco is a key part of Kansas City's running game and had 97 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in last weekend's divisional playoff win at Buffalo.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) is inactive for the Chiefs, along with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), cornerbacks Keith Taylor and Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Willie Gay (neck), defensive end BJ Thompson and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Baltimore's inactives are quarterbacks Malik Cunningham and Josh Johnson, receiver Tylan Wallace (knee), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), center Sam Mustipher and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Johnson is the third quarterback.