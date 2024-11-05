Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play Buccaneers after wrapping US leg of Eras Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to see the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after wrapping up the U.S. leg of her record-setting Eras Tour.

It wound up being a good night for both of them.

Swift was able to celebrate Kelce's big night, which included 14 catches for 100 yards in a driving rain, along with a victory for the Chiefs. They trailed by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, scored twice to take the lead, then headed to overtime, where they won the coin toss and drove for a touchdown that gave them a 30-24 win.

Kelce, who had fumbled earlier in the game, had two of his catches on the decisive drive in overtime. His total receptions was a career-best for a regular-season game, matching a 14-catch performance in a 2023 playoff win over Jacksonville, while his 16 targets from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was just one shy of his career high.

“He does a great job of finding space,” Mahomes said, “and I think with having DeAndre (Hopkins) out there, it takes pressure off where not all the attention is on him the entire time. And whenever he gets going, man, he's hard to stop.”

Swift is finally getting a chance to stop herself after playing the last of three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday to conclude the U.S. portion of her tour. The rest of her tour heads to Canada with the first of six shows at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Nov. 14 and three shows in December at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following every move.

Singer Taylor Swift enteres the stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Swift's arrival in a black outfit and Chiefs coat Monday night came on the eve of the presidential election, in which the 14-time Grammy winner has thrown her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. That generated a stir when Harris' rival, Donald Trump, began to reference Swift's friend and Mahomes' wife, Brittany, as a supporter of his campaign.

Patrick Mahomes has declined to endorse anyone in the election, instead urging people to register to vote.