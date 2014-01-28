Chris Christie: Remember, Super Bowl is in New Jersey

NEWARK – With many of the pre-Super Bowl XLVIII activities taking place in Manhattan, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took the opportunity on Monday to boast that the game itself will be played in his home state.

And the fact that both the Seahawks and Broncos are staying on the Jersey side of the Hudson.

“It was good to sit at home yesterday and watch the two teams arrive,” Christie said at a press event at the Newark Boys & Girls Club – not far from where Christie spent the first five years of his life. “And to all my friends in New York, I want to remind you they did not land at LaGuardia Airport. They did not land at JFK. They landed at Newark Liberty International Airport.”

Christie then did some political, yet playful, chest-thumping on behalf of Jersey.

“Now, I’m meeting with [New York] Mayor De Blasio tonight, and we’ll have fun together,” he said. “I love Gov. Cuomo. We’re good friends. But the Super Bowl is in New Jersey. People can go to New York and have some fun in New York. I’m fine with that. Let them go over there. They have a few good restaurants over there. They have some theater, some other stuff to do. But in the end, this is about the game. It’s not about all the other stuff. It’s about the game.

“And when the game starts at 6:30 (on Sunday) and the announcers come on, they’re not going to say, ‘Live from New York City,' because that would be a lie. Then they show that skyline that you can see from where the game is actually being played, which is in our state, which is the state of New Jersey. We’re proud to be the host of the game. We’re proud to share some of the other festivities with our neighbors on the wrong side of the Hudson River and we’ll continue to partner with them all through the week to make sure everyone who comes through the region has a really great experience so that we can have this game back here sometime.”