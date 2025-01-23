Bengals hire Al Golden as their defensive coordinator

CINCINNATI — Al Golden's return to the Cincinnati Bengals was made official Thursday, with the franchise announcing he was hired as defensive coordinator.

Golden was the Bengals linebackers coach during the 2020 and ’21 seasons before going to Notre Dame, where he was defensive coordinator for three years.

He interviewed on Tuesday, the day after Notre Dame’s 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national title game. Golden informed Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman of his decision on Wednesday.

“Al is a very highly regarded coach, and we are excited to welcome him back to the Bengals as defensive coordinator,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He understands football at every level and has had great success as a coordinator, position coach and head coach. Al has a great football mind and will bring a smart, physical, aggressive approach to our defense.”

Golden replaces Lou Anarumo, who led Cincinnati’s defense for six seasons. Anarumo was hired as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator on Monday.

Cincinnati ended the season on a five-game winning streak to go 9-8, but missed out on a playoff spot for the second straight year. A major reason for that was the defense.

The Bengals lost four games in which they scored at least 30 points. The defense allowed 414 points, fifth most in the league, and surrendered a touchdown on 67.9% of opponent’s red zone possessions, the third-worst rate in the NFL.

Notre Dame was second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense, allowing only 14.3 points per game. The Fighting Irish were ninth nationally in total defense at 298.3 yards per game. Six players Golden coached at Notre Dame went on to be selected in the 2023 and '24 NFL drafts.

Despite finishing 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game), the Bengals do have some talent on the unit. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was an All-Pro selection and led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt tied for fifth with 16 passes defended and safety Geno Stone was one of 18 players with at least four interceptions.

Most of Golden’s success has been in the college ranks, including stints as a head coach with Temple and Miami.

Golden’s previous NFL coaching experience also includes four seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was the tight ends coach in 2016 and ’17 before shifting over to linebackers in 2018 and ’19.