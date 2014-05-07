Cody Latimer discusses his recent rise up draft boards

Cody Latimer wasn't considered a hot prospect as the pre-NFL Draft evaluation period began. Now he's one of 30 players invited to Radio City Music Hall -- an honor usually reserved for first- or second-round picks.

If you ask Latimer, though, he's been there all along. It was just a matter of when everyone caught onto his skillset.

"They were just checking out my film -- physicality, being able to play on special teams, they've finally seen me run, seen my speed, route running, things like that," the Indiana wideout said Wednesday at an NFL Play60 event in Chelsea Waterside Park. "So it all came down to the film & them just seeing my speed & strength at Pro Day & Combine."

Even though Latimer may be a top pick on Thursday or Friday, he still has the same mindset that he had when he started the process.

"My expectations have been very high for myself," Latimer said. "I came in as underrated, but I've been fighting, as you can see. I I've been fighting my way and now I'm going to keep fighting to make a team. And when I get to that team I'll still be fighting. I've got to get me a roster spot and get adjusted. So every day I'm just going to be going at it non-stop."

It helps Latimer's case that he's a balanced receiver who is physical, runs crisp routes and has good speed, and he believes that those skills would make him a good fit in any offense.

"A lot of teams run, a lot of teams pass nowadays," Latimer said. "In [Indiana's] offense, I was used to that -- run, pass, blocking, stuff like that. Anything I feel like I'd fit good with. I've just got to get there and learn the system and I'll be ready to play."