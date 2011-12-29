Colt McCoy says he's improved from concussion

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Colt McCoy says he doesn't blame Cleveland's medical staff for how they handled his head injury.

Sporting a newly grown beard, McCoy says he's making progress from the concussion, which he sustained on a helmet-to-helmet by Steelers linebacker James Harrison on Dec. 8. McCoy declined several chances to discuss the specifics of his injury or his lingering symptoms.

McCoy wasn't tested for a concussion until after the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was sent back into the game after missing just two plays.

He spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since he was diagnosed with a concussion.

McCoy says he does not have concerns the concussion will affect his career long-term. He also doesn't believe Harrison delivered a cheap shot when he flattened him in the fourth quarter.