The Broncos can take a big step toward breaking playoff drought with a win over the Colts

DENVER — Bo Nix's escape from football over the bye week naturally involved more football.

The Denver Broncos rookie quarterback watched his father coach in the Alabama state title game and his brothers (Caleb Nix at Clemson, Tez Johnson at Oregon) win conference championship games within moments of each other.

Now, it's back to the task at hand — helping the Broncos (8-5) end a long playoff drought. They can take a big step toward that goal with a win over Indianapolis (6-7) on Sunday. Entering Week 15, Denver is in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, with the Colts right behind.

Should the Broncos emerge victorious, they have an 89% probability of making the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. Should they lose, it dips to 47%.

“It’s a group that I think understands that,” said Broncos coach Sean Payton, whose team has a chance to clinch a winning season for the first time since 2016.

This is desperate times for the Colts, too, who would see their playoff probability drop to 7% with a loss Sunday.

“This is the exact place I want to be at, at this point in the season,” Indy linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “We’re in December, playing a game that means something against an opponent that matters. The way I look at it, what will the narrative be after we win? What’s that moment going to feel like after you overcome such a challenge?

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

“Obviously, cameras, great team, playing great football right now and the bonus is it’s a great opportunity.”

Franklin and the Colts defense will be looking to corral Nix, who leads all rookies in completions (277), yards passing (2,842), offensive touchdowns (22) and passing touchdowns (17). Nix stressed that his team is locked in for the stretch run.

“Everybody’s into it,” Nix said of the playoff push. "Everybody’s excited to make this run here the last four games of the regular season. I think that’s a good sign of a good team when you have that edge to you. You don’t really need guys telling you to lock (in). You just kind of have that mindset. (We are a) very mature, focused and competitive team right now.”

His QB counterpart, Anthony Richardson, is locked in, too. He's going against a formidable Broncos defense led by Pat Surtain II and pass rusher Nik Bonitto. Denver's looking for a bounce-back performance after allowing Jameis Winston to throw for a Browns-record 497 yards passing and former Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy to go for a career-best 235 yards receiving in Denver's 41-32 win just before the bye.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) celebrates after his two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

“It’s our game we have to play," Richardson said. “Go out there and execute each and every play, and just play our game.”

Line dance

Indy has been mixing and matching its offensive line starters ever since Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly went down with a knee injury in early October. That’s not expected to change this week, even if Kelly returns to the lineup.

Kelly was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday and could play Sunday. If not, rookie Tanor Bortolini, who has been cleared from the concussion protocol, could start at center.

Undrafted rookie Dalton Tucker has replaced injured right guard Will Fries in the lineup, and rookie Matt Goncalves could fill in for right tackle Braden Smith, who is expected to miss his second straight game because of a personal matter.

Well-timed bye

The Colts and Broncos both took last weekend off after being given the latest possible byes on the schedule.

While Colts coach Shane Steichen wasn’t sure about the impact of a Week 14 bye, he’s found some significant benefit to a short December break.

“You always wonder about it (a late bye),” he said before Wednesday’s practice. “But it gives us an opportunity to get healthy. Like I said, playing football in December is huge for us and getting those guys back when you have such a late bye helps.”

Elevated

Franklin has had a league-high 480 tackles over the past three seasons, but this week the team captain is playing a different role off the field — adviser.

Franklin’s experience playing in Denver — he played there in a 12-9 overtime win in 2022 — has prompted teammates to ask about the one inescapable fact of the Mile High City — the elevation.

“I’ve given them a couple of tips here and there,” Franklin said. “But everybody’s body is different. Some guys may get sick. You almost don’t really know how your body’s going to react to it.”

Surtain's honor

Surtain took tremendous pride in recently being named the AFC defensive player of the month. He's the first Broncos cornerback to earn the award since Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey in October 2006.

Surtain had quite a month of November, playing 140 total coverage snaps and allowing just nine receptions for 55 yards, according to NextGen Stats.

“It shows the work I put in prior to that month,” Surtain said. “It’s something that I took a huge account in for sure.”

Tough assignment

The Broncos have their hands full trying to stop Richardson's designed runs and tailback Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for 804 yards this season.

“There are a number of things that can stress you,” Payton said. "It presents a completely ... different challenge than weeks prior.”

___

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed to this report.