Colts are planning to increase competition for QB Anthony Richardson next season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will be facing competition for his starting job next season.

So general manager Chris Ballard intends to find a credible challenger.

On Tuesday, Ballard said he's looking for another quarterback to push Richardson, who was projected to be Indy's long-term starter from the moment he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

“It's got to be the right guy to create real competition,” Ballard said at the league's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. “I think it's good for the team, I think it's good for Anthony. Look, we drafted Anthony high, knowing it was going to take some time and we knew there was going to be some hiccups along the way.”

Richardson's biggest problem through the first two seasons has been staying healthy.

He missed most of his rookie season because of a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in Week 5. Richardson missed four more games with injuries last season and was benched for two others so he could focus on making improvements on and off the field.

When he was on the field, Richardson struggled with his accuracy. He completed just 47.7% of his throws in 2024, the lowest of any NFL starter, and he's thrown 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his 15 career starts.

But the Colts insist they haven't sourced on Richardson. Instead, they believe adding another viable starter could speed up the learning curve, especially given that this will be his first healthy offseason since coming into the league.

“I think consistency is the biggest thing,” coach Shane Steichen said. “We've had these conversations, myself and him, about being consistent. He's played 15 games, he played 11 last year and did some really good things, but we're just looking for the consistency, right?”

Richardson certainly has shown glimpses with his strong arm, fleet feet and a powerful 6-foot-4, 244-pouind body, running for 499 yards and six touchdowns last season.

While his propensity to run has made him more susceptible to injury, the Colts don't really want to discourage Richardson from using a facet that is one of his best attributes — especially in a backfield that features Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

Indy believes that duo, when healthy, will put major stress on opposing run defenses.

The question is how long it will take Richardson to cause similar nightmares for pass defenses. And the belief inside team headquarters is that adding another potential starter could help expedite Richardson's growth.

“I know we all want to see a finished product right now,” Ballard said. “I do, you do, fans do. We all do. But I think as he continues to progress, adding competition, I think, will help up everybody's game.”