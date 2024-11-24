SportsFootball

Austin Ekeler was concussed late in the Commanders' loss and taken to hospital for evaluation

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler rushes for a 1-yard...

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler rushes for a 1-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. — Austin Ekeler was concussed in the final minute of the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Coach Dan Quinn said he and general manager Adam Peters got to visit with Ekeler before he went to the hospital. A team spokesperson said the decision to transport Ekeler was made out of an abundance of caution.

Ekeler, 29, was injured when he was tackled by Damone Clark and Nick Vigil on a kickoff return with 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Ekeler remained down on the field for some time being attended to by medical personnel, and players from each team knelt around him with their helmets off.

Lineman Andrew Wylie was also concussed and fellow running back Brian Robinson Jr. sprained an ankle in Washington’s third consecutive defeat.

Ekeler is in his first season with the Commanders after spending his first nine years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

