Commanders tight end Zach Ertz leaves the game against the Saints with concussion symptoms

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a catch...

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz has left Sunday's game against the Saints with concussion symptoms.

Ertz was banged up while making a reaching, one-handed catch across the middle, banging his head on the turf while being brought down hard from behind by safety Will Harris at the New Orleans 4-yard line.

While the catch set up Jayden Daniels' second touchdown pass of the game to Terry McLaurin for a 14-0 lead, Ertz walked on his own to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly afterward.

The 34-year-old Ertz, now in his 13th NFL season out of Stanford, entered the game as Washington's second-leading receiver, with 52 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns.

He had two more catches for 25 yards in New Orleans before leaving the field.

