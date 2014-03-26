Coughlin says John Jerry was 'authentic'

ORLANDO, Fla. -- It may not be the biggest signing of the offseason for the Giants and it may not have much of an impact when they get back on the field, but the addition of offensive lineman John Jerry has certainly drawn the most reaction here at the NFL’s annual meetings.

That’s because Jerry was one of three players named in the Wells Report which detailed the culture of bullying and harassment that took place in the Miami Dolphins' locker room in recent years.

"I think he was authentic in terms of his presentation and [general manager] Jerry [Reese] really did believe everything that he said,” Tom Coughlin said of John Jerry. “The investigation took place, calls were made to the league office … There was remorse, sincere remorse, and we still feel very strongly about our locker room and the players that are there for us. I don’t see anything of that nature happening with us.”

As for pending discipline from the league, Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the three players – Jerry, Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey – would be evaluated and likely put into treatment programs based on those evaluations. Goodell did not specifically address whether the three could face suspension, but Coughlin said he was told by the league that will not happen.

“There is no suspension in the air or anything of that nature,” Coughlin said.



