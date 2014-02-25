Could Darrelle Revis be traded . . . again?

The Jets traded Darrelle Revis to the Bucs last year in exchange for a first-round pick in 2013 and a conditional fourth-rounder this year. Now it appears Revis could be on the move yet again.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBSSports, some teams believe the Bucs may part ways with Revis, who last year signed a six-year, $96 million deal that pays him $16 million annually.

Revis was acquired when Greg Schiano was the head coach and Mark Dominik was the GM, and both were fired after last season. New GM Jason Licht and head coach Lovie Smith have both indicated they want to keep Revis. But considering he has a $16 million salary cap number for each year he's on the roster, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they'll entertain offers to trade him.

Any deal might be complicated by Revis' contract, however. While it's not guaranteed, Revis would presumably need to be amenable to signing a new contract with another team. And it's a virtual certainty that no one would pay him close to the $16 million-per-season deal that Tampa agreed to.

It's a startling turn of events for Revis, who once was the most dominant cornerback in football and hoped to finish his career with the Jets. But after a knee injury in 2012 and the Jets' unwillingness to extend his contract, he became expendable once GM John Idzik took over the Jets' front office.