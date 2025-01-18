SportsFootball

Cowboys interview Eagles' Kellen Moore, 1st formal step in search to replace Mike McCarthy

Philadelphia Eagle offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on during warm-ups...

Philadelphia Eagle offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on during warm-ups prior to the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys completed a virtual interview Friday with Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the first formal step in the search to replace former coach Mike McCarthy.

Moore was Dallas franchise quarterback Dak Prescott's play-caller from 2019-2022, which included the first three years of McCarthy's five-year tenure. McCarthy took over those duties when Moore left for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways this week.

A former backup QB who played behind Prescott in 2017 before becoming his position coach the next year, Moore directed an Eagles offense that featured Saquon Barkley as the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards. Philadelphia is home against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round Sunday.

The Cowboys are set to interview a pair of former NFL head coaches next in Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier. Saleh was fired by the New York Jets five games into his fourth season in 2024. Frazier, the assistant head coach in Seattle this season, spent three-plus years as coach of the Minnesota Vikings a decade ago.

Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones has had informal talks with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback spent five seasons with the Cowboys and helped them win their last Super Bowl to cap the 1995 season. That's the last time Dallas advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Jason Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl tight end who holds several Cowboys club records, has been mentioned as a potential candidate. Witten has coached a private school in the Dallas area since retiring for the second time after the 2020 season.

More football news

Cowboys interview Eagles' Kellen Moore, 1st formal step in search to replace Mike McCarthy1m read
Fox exec calls Brady rumors "a never-ending, merry-go-round" of narratives3m read
Feeling's mutual: Rams rookie Jared Verse already feeling ire from Eagles fans on social media1m read
Rams insist wide receiver Cooper Kupp can still be a force despite a downturn in numbers3m read
Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is doubtful against Bills because of a knee injury

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME