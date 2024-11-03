SportsFootball

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback...

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a hamstring injury and has left Sunday's game at Atlanta.

The Cowboys announced Prescott will not return.

Prescott also appeared to be favoring an injury to his right hand at the end of the third quarter. The team confirmed it was the hamstring injury which knocked the quarterback out of the game.

Prescott completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, ending his streak of three consecutive games with two interceptions. Prescott had three carries for 30 yards.

Cooper Rush replaced Prescott at quarterback to start the fourth quarter as the Cowboys were attempting to avoid their third consecutive loss.

More football news

Cousins throws 3 TD passes, 1st-place Falcons hand Cowboys 3rd straight loss, 27-212m read
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson not in starting lineup against Cardinals following gaffe last week
Justin Herbert throws 2 TD passes, Chargers clamp down on Jameis Winston in 27-10 win over Browns2m read
Jackson produces perfect passer rating, Henry scores 2 more TDs as Ravens rout Broncos 41-101m read
Saints WR Chris Olave discharged from hospital after concussion, to return to New Orleans with team

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME