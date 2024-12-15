Rush throws for career-high 3 TDs, Cowboys force 4 turnovers to beat Panthers 30-14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CeeDee Lamb heard about oddsmakers listing the Carolina Panthers as a favorite for the first time in nearly two full years entering Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

But Lamb and the Cowboys wound up getting the last laugh.

“It was brought up,” Lamb said with a wide smile. “You're not oblivious to what is being said about your team. ... Shoutout to whoever thought the Panthers were going to win, but they got this one wrong.”

Did they ever.

Cooper Rush threw for 214 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes, Dallas forced four Bryce Young turnovers and sacked the second-year quarterback six times as the Cowboys drubbed the Panthers 30-14 for their third win in the past four games.

Lamb battled through shoulder soreness and had nine catches for 116 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown reception and Rico Dowdle ran for a career high 149 yards on 25 carries to become the first undrafted running back to surpass 100 yards rushing in three straight games since Houston’s Arian Foster.

The Cowboys outgained the Panthers 410-235.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush pays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Young, who had shown improvement in recent weeks, finished 19 of 28 for 219 yards with a career-long 83-yard touchdown toss to rookie Jalen Coker and also ran for a score. But the second-year quarterback fumbled twice and threw two interceptions to fall to 4-21 as an NFL starter.

The Cowboys, despite losing cornerback Trevon Diggs to a season-ending knee injury this past week and coming off a heartbreaking loss on Monday night to the Cincinnati Bengals, played inspired on defense, holding the Panthers to 1 yard in the third quarter.

“It says that we are not going to give up," said edge rusher Micah Parsons, who had two sacks. “As long as I'm a part of this unit and we believe in each other. We are fighting for each other at this point. The record is the record, but it's a special feeling when you can fight for each other.”

Parsons said the game plan coming in was to shut down Chuba Hubbard, and the Cowboys did just that — holding Carolina's 1,000-yard rusher to 32 yards on 10 carries.

The six sacks were the most allowed by the Panthers this season.

“When they put us in this mode where we have to play behind, where we have to throw the ball and flip the field to score some points, we were playing into their hands,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. "Certainly put us in a brand of football that we don’t really want to play.”

Dallas' offense continues to show signs of improvement under Rush, who was forced into action when Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending hamstring injury.

After punting on their first two possessions, the Cowboys went on to score on six of their next eight possessions with the only exceptions being Rush's turnover deep in Carolina territory and a missed 70-yard field-goal attempt by Brandon Aubrey at the end of the first half.

Lamb had eight receptions for 104 yards in the first half as Dallas took a 10-0 lead.

The Cowboys appeared ready to add to the lead late in the second quarter, but Rush mishandled a snap and fumbled at the Carolina 17. On the next play from scrimmage, Young found Coker along the right sideline for an 83-yard touchdown pass, the longest of his career to pull the Panthers (3-11) within three with 31 seconds left.

But that was as close as the Panthers would get.

The third quarter was all Dallas, with Osa Odighizuwa stripping Young of the football on Carolina's first possession of the second half and the Cowboys cashing in on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rush to Jalen Tolbert, who got free across the back of the end zone for a 17-7 lead.

Rush later added a 17-yard TD pass to Jalen Brooks, the first of his career.

“Cooper, I thought his touchdown throws were huge," coach Mike McCarthy said. “He extended the one play and hit JT in the corner of the end zone and that was a huge, huge play.”

Canales said Young will remain Carolina's starting quarterback next week, saying he didn't see his young QB's confidence waiver.

“He had a good look in his eyes," Canales said. "I was looking forward to continue being aggressive and find those opportunities down the field.”

Injuries

Cowboys: OT Chuma Edoga injured his ankle in the second quarter and guard T.J. Bass left in the fourth quarter with a lower leg injury.

Panthers: WR Xavier Legette left the game in the third quarter with a groin injury.

Up next

Cowboys: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Panthers: Host Arizona next Sunday in their final home game of the season.