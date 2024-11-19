SportsFootball

Receiver Nico Collins is active for Texans against Cowboys, ending 5-game absence

Injured Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins talks with teammates...

Injured Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins talks with teammates on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston receiver Nico Collins is active for a “Monday Night Football” meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, ending a five-game absence because of a hamstring injury.

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr, who entered the week tied for fifth in the NFL with 7 1/2 sacks, is out with an ankle injury. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter also is out with a concussion.

Collins led the NFL with 567 yards receiving when he went down, and still leads Houston in that category.

The return of Collins comes with quarterback C.J. Stroud in a bit of mini-slump and the AFC South-leading Texans on a 1-3 slide.

Collins was activated off injured reserve last week, but the Texans decided to hold him out for the 26-23 loss to Detroit.

The Cowboys put quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve following season-ending surgery for a torn hamstring. Cornerback Josh Butler was signed off the practice squad to take Prescott's spot on the roster.

Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb was active after showing up on the injury report with a back issue late in the week. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis had already been ruled out with a neck injury.

More football news

Without an effective run game, the Raiders have little choice but to air it out2m read
Young Rams have stayed in the playoff hunt with a 4-1 surge led by the venerable Matthew Stafford3m read
49ers hope Bosa's injury isn't long term after his absence contributed to a 4th-quarter collapse3m read
In their first year under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have shown a resilience they had lacked2m read
Falcons head into bye week on 2-game losing streak and reeling from worst defeat since 20212m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME