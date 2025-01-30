SportsFootball

Ravens fans urged to donate for Kincaid after Bills fan organized effort for Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, right, breaks up a...

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, right, breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens fans are being urged to donate to a group supported by Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had a pass go through his arms late in last weekend's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This effort comes after a Bills fan started a fundraiser for a charitable cause supported by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, whose dropped 2-point conversion helped seal Buffalo's win over Baltimore in the divisional round.

According to a GoFundMe page Wednesday night, over $20,000 had been raised for Summit Educational Resources. The Summit Center, located in western New York, provides programs to children and adults with developmental, social and behavioral challenges. Last April, Kincaid visited with students and staff at Summit Academy.

According to the page, the fundraiser was organized by Will Funk-Heiser of Catonsville, Maryland.

“We want Ravens flock to donate to Summit Center for autism, the charity Dalton works with and try and return the favor Bills mafia did for us and Mark Andrews,” the page said.

