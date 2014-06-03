Report: Marino pulls out of concussion lawsuit against the NFL

Former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino made big news late yesterday when word surfaced that he and 14 other former players sued the NFL for not properly warning players about the dangers of concussions.

Only Marino didn't really sue. Or at least, if he did sue, he has since changed his mind.

Per a report in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Marino has decided to withdraw from the lawsuit.

"It was never Marino's intention to initiate litigation in this case, but to ensure that in the event he had adverse health consequences down the road, he would be covered with health benefits. They are working to correct the error," a source told the Sun-Sentinel.

According to the report, Marino and his attorneys are trying to find out how his name was on the lawsuit. Marino has said he had two reported concussions during his 17-year career.

Marino would have been the biggest name to sue the NFL over concussions, and it's uncertain whether negative reaction from reports that he had joined a lawsuit contributed to his decision to pull out. Marino had never mentioned any problems with concussions during or after his career, and he enjoyed a 12-year run as an NFL analyst with CBS. He also worked for HBO as a commentator.

Update: In a statement to multiple media outlets, Marino confirmed he is not putting his name on the concussion lawsuit, and also indicated he is not currently suffering from any concussion-related symptoms.

“Within the last year, I authorized a claim to be filed on my behalf just in case I needed future medical coverage to protect me and my family in the event I later suffered from effects of head trauma,” the statement read, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “In so doing I did not realize I would be automatically listed as a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the NFL. I have made the decision it is not necessary for me to be part of any claims or this lawsuit and therefore I am withdrawing as a plaintiff effective immediately.”

Marino added: "I am sympathetic to other players who are seeking relief who may have suffered head injuries. I also disclaim any references in the form complaint of current head injuries.”