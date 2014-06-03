Dan Marino sues NFL over concussions

Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino is the latest former NFL player to sue the league over concussions.

While attorneys from the league and players who have already sued over concussions continue to gain approval for a proposed $765 million settlement, Marino joined 14 other players last week in filing the latest suit against the NFL, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Marino, 52, has not commented publicly about his involvement in the lawsuit. According to the Times, he is accusing the league of failing to adequately warn players of the dangers of concussions. Among the other former players joining Marino in the suit are Richard Bishop, Ethan Johnson, Chris Dugan, Dwight Wheeler, Jackie Wallace, Moses Moreno and Bruce Clark.

Marino and the other players are represented by attorneys Sol Weiss, who is one of the co-lead attorneys, along with Chris Seeger, for the class-action lawsuit involving more than 4,500 players. In January, a judge held up the settlement of that case amidst concerns the overall compensation pool wouldn’t be big enough to cover all the players’ expenses.

No specific symptoms are alleged for Marino, according to the Times. Marino, who played from 1983-99, filed a short-form complaint.

“On information and belief, the Plaintiff … sustained repetitive, traumatic sub-concussive and/or concussive head impacts during NFL games and/or practices,” the complaint said.

Marino spent the previous 12 seasons as an NFL analyst at CBS. During that time, he did not join any of the lawsuits filed against the league by thousands of former players who alleged the NFL hid the dangers of concussions from players.