Darren Sproles traded to Eagles

As if Chip Kelly's offense wasn't explosive enough, the Eagles' coach gets another toy to use in his up-tempo scheme. The Eagles traded for the Saints' speedy and versatile running back, Darren Sproles, who now teams with LeSean McCoy in what figures to be the most electrifying backfield in the NFL.

The Saints had been expected to release Sproles because of salary cap issues, but they found there was so much interest in him around the league that they decided to get draft-choice compensation instead. The Iggles gave up a fifth-rounder for Sproles - a bargain for such a vibrant player.

Philly gets a terrific talent who plays about as well in space as anyone in the league. Sproles had 220 rushing yards and two rushing TDs in 2013, but his real forte is in the receiving game, where he had 71 catches for 604 yards and two TDs.

It's a great move for Kelly, who showed plenty of imagination with his offense last year but didn't get too gimmicky as many had expected after coming into the NFL from Oregon.