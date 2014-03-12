DeMarcus Ware agrees to deal with Denver Broncos

Well, that didn't take long.

Less than 24 hours after being released by the Cowboys, pass rusher DeMarcus Ware has agreed to terms with the Broncos. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $30 million over three years, including $20 million guaranteed. All Ware needs to do is pass a phyical, and the cash is his.

It's the latest move in a stunning overhaul of the Broncos' defense. Denver has also signed safety T.J. Ward and cornerback Aqib Talib. That's three big-time starters for a defense that was clearly the weak link during its otherwise impressive run to the Super Bowl.