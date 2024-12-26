Playoff hopes in the balance when the Broncos face the Bengals in Cincy

Denver (9-6) at Cincinnati (7-8)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network

BetMGM NFL Odds: Bengals by 3.

Against the spread: Broncos 11-4, Bengals 9-6.

Series record: Broncos lead 22-11.

Last meeting: Bengals beat Broncos 15-10 on Dec. 19, 2021, at Denver.

Last week: Chargers beat Broncos 34-27; Bengals beat Browns 24-6.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls a play during the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Broncos offense: overall (22), rush (19), pass (22), scoring (10).

Broncos defense: overall (9), rush (5), pass (18), scoring (4).

Bengals offense: overall (10), rush (29), pass (1), scoring (6).

Bengals defense: overall (28), rush (21), pass (26), scoring (28).

Turnover differential: Broncos plus-6, Bengals: plus-4.

Broncos player to watch

CB Riley Moss. The second-year pro is returning from a sprained MCL that sidelined him for a month. Denver’s defense wasn’t the same without Moss, who has 71 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception in his first season as a starter opposite Patrick Surtain. With him back, the Broncos could return to their favored man coverage after their zone coverage was exploited by the Browns, Colts and Chargers.

Bengals player to watch

QB Joe Burrow is having perhaps the best season of his career. He passed for 252 yards and three TDs last week against the Browns and is among the NFL leaders in most passing categories. Burrow has thrown at least three TD passes in each of his past seven games.

Key matchup

Bengals passing game against the Broncos secondary. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for 14 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns last Sunday. After Week 16, Chase led the NFL leaders in receptions, yards and touchdowns. The Broncos passing defense is ranked eighth in the NFL. Surtain has allowed 234 receiving yards this season, the fewest allowed by a cornerback in a season through 16 games since at least 2018.

Key injuries

The Broncos are as healthy as they've been all season. The only player who was limited at practice this week was RB Jaleel McLaughlin (thigh), but he was a full participant by Wednesday.

Bengals: DE Sam Hubbard (knee) and DT Sheldon Rankins (illness) are out for Saturday. WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee), DT Amarius Mims (ankle) and S Geno Stone (illness) are questionable. TE Tanner Hudson (knee) is doubtful.

Series notes

The teams have traded wins in their past four meetings since 2016. ... The Broncos' longest win streak was eight from 1983 to 1998. ... The Bengals have managed to win two in a row in the series just twice in 1971 and '72; and 1975 and '76. The largest margin of victory was a 45-14 win by Denver in 1991.

Stats and stuff

Denver QB Bo Nix is three touchdown throws shy of becoming the fifth rookie in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns his rookie season. The others: Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert. ... WR Courtland Sutton needs 72 yards to reach 1,000 for just the second time in his career (2019). ... The Broncos have scored 166 points in their past five games, their most in a five-game span since 2014. ... Zach Allen's 26 quarterback hits are the most by an interior defensive lineman in the NFL this season. His 67 QB pressures are the second most by an interior DL, behind only the Chiefs' Chris Jones (74). ... Nik Bonitto has sacks in 10 games so far, two shy of the Broncos record held by Von Miller. ... Brandon Jones is the first Broncos safety since Hall of Famer Steve Atwater in 1995 to have 100 or more tackles and three or more interceptions in a season. ... Cincinnati's defense forced three turnovers and had five sacks in the win over Cleveland last week. ... Burrow was sacked four times by the Browns, but also passed for three touchdowns. ... Cincinnati has won its past three games to improve to 7-8 on the season and can get to .500 in the final home game of the season. ... All of the Bengals' seven wins have come against teams with losing records. ... Seven of Cincinnati's eight losses have been by one score. ... Bengals K Cade York is 4 of 5 on field goals since being promoted from the practice squad to replace the injured Evan McPherson. York was drafted by the Browns in 2022 ... Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has 13 1/2 sacks.

Fantasy tip

Bengals RB Chase Brown is poised for a breakout. Brown has 91 rushing yards in the win over Cleveland last week and 97 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee the previous week. The second-year player is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.