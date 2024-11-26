SportsFootball

Broncos waive tight end Greg Dulcich, who was dogged by injuries and inconsistency in 3 seasons

By The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos waived third-year tight end Greg Dulcich on Monday, bringing an unceremonious end to his disappointing tenure in Denver.

Dulcich was dogged by hamstring injuries in each of his first two seasons. He caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. But he caught just three passes for 25 yards in two games in his second season and had five receptions for 28 yards this year before being a healthy scratch the last eight weeks.

Dulcich showed signs in training camp of being the playmaker the Broncos expected when they drafted him in the third round out of UCLA in 2021. But by Week 5, he'd been bumped in favor of Lucas Kroll.

Earlier this month, coach Sean Payton said Dulcich was handling his demotion well and had improved his play at practice but was not playing as well as Kroll, Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins to bump one of them from the dress list on game days.

Dulcich's departure opens a spot for the return to the 53-man roster this week of either linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles tendon) or receiver Josh Reynolds (finger).

More football news

Fourth-down decision late in second quarter allows John Harbaugh to remain unbeaten vs. his brother3m read
Rams WR Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI after loss to Eagles
Chargers struggle to score after RB J.K. Dobbins hurts his knee in his reunion game with Ravens3m read
Jackson accounts for 3 TDs, John Harbaugh moves to 3-0 vs. brother as Ravens beat Chargers 30-233m read
Cardinals' feel-good month comes to a screeching halt after a head-scratching loss to Seahawks3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME