Broncos Pro Bowl rookie returner Marvin Mims Jr. aims for more of an impact from scrimmage in '24

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. is looking forward to attending the NFL's annual all-star festivities in Orlando, Florida, next month after becoming the first Denver Broncos returner selected as a Pro Bowl starter since Glyn Milburn in 1995.

“I don't want to 'fanboy,' but I want to fit in, act cool,” Mims said Friday.

What he's really eager to do, though, is carve himself a bigger role from scrimmage in 2024 and make himself more of a deep-threat option for whomever is under center for the Broncos after Jarrett Stidham supplanted Russell Wilson last week.

So, he'll look over his film once the season ends Sunday in Las Vegas and try to make that proverbial big leap into his second NFL season.

“Yeah, kind of just learn from this year, look back at everything, review it, go train in the offseason, kind of just build on myself,” Mims said. “Now I kind of know what to expect going into Year 2, not as blindsided as I was this year as a rookie.”

Mims flashed big-play ability throughout the season. He had two catches for 113 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, against Washington in Week 2 and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown a week later at Miami.

But his snaps on offense were sparse most of the season even as he continued to make a name for himself as a punt and kickoff returner.

The second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma had a 17.4-yard punt return average to go with a 26.3-yard average on kickoffs.

Mims, who missed last weekend's game against the Chargers with a tight hamstring, has 621 combined return yards, the most by a Broncos rookie since wide receiver Eddie Royal had 740 in 2008.

Mims knows he needs to run crisper routes to get more than the 32 targets he's gotten on offense this season.

“Obviously, he's got speed, so just his transition, which is not bad on his part by any stretch. but just working on the stop/start stuff,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said when asked what Mims can do to improve his route-running next season.

Sims has 21 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown this season.

He's the fifth Broncos rookie selected to the Pro Bowl and first since running back Phillip Lindsay in 2018. The others were linebackers Von Miller (2011) and Jim Fraser (1962) and fullback Donnie Stone (1961).

“Man, how cool for Marvin,” safety Justin Simmons said. “His rookie year to come in and be selected as a starter. Obviously, well-deserved.”

Simmons and cornerback Patrick Surtain II also were selected Pro Bowl starters.

NOTES: Surtain also won the Demaryius Thomas team MVP award as selected by the Denver chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America. He also won it last season. And free agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey won the Darrent Williams “Good Guy” award which honors the legacy of the young cornerback, who was killed on New Year's Day 2007.