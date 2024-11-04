Fruitful stretch run for Broncos relies on running game, defense and creating turnovers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One big takeaway from the Denver Broncos at the midpoint of the season is they don't have enough of them.

The Broncos (5-4) are minus-1 in turnovers with a dozen takeaways and 13 giveaways.

Flipping that, along with revving up the ground game again and stuffing the run are the primary ingredients for Denver to have a successful season, one that ostensibly would include a winning record for the first time since 2016 and maybe even a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

Before their lopsided loss at Baltimore on Sunday, the Broncos had been effective at running the ball and efficient at stopping the run.

Getting back to that “is going to be vital to this team winning,” coach Sean Payton said Monday.

“We're minus-1 right now in the turnover battle. If we're having that discussion toward the end of the season, it's not going to be good,” Payton said. “So, that has to be something in our favor."

Payton said the Broncos aren't at the point where they can survive being even or have a negative in the giveaway/takeaway category.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton greets running back Audric Estime (23) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

They also have to stuff the run as they were before Derrick Henry gashed them for 106 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry Sunday.

“If we're having trouble defending the run or we're having problems and not having the ability to boil the game down, play it on our terms, I think it's going to be challenging for us to accomplish our goals,” Payton said.

The Broncos' ground game ground to a halt against the Ravens with Javonte Williams gaining 42 yards on a dozen carries and Jaleel McLaughlin managing just 10 yards on five carries before rookie Audric Estime ran five times for 35 yards late in the blowout.

So, is there a chance Estime, who fumbled twice earlier this season, will get more opportunities down the stretch?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) misses a pass in the end zone as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet (10) covers late in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

“I think that's a good and fair question," Payton said, “and one that I think I would answer yes.”

What’s working

The trick plays. WR Courtland Sutton threw a pass for the second straight game and this one resulted in a touchdown to QB Bo Nix on a “Philly special.” Last week, the Panthers took umbrage at the Broncos pulling some trickery with a big late lead. This one came on fourth-and-goal from the 2 and pulled Denver to 10-7 midway through the second quarter.

What needs help

Running the ball and stopping the run.

Stock up

QB Bo Nix. He already had the most victories for a rookie quarterback in franchise history, besting the four John Elway had in 1983 and Drew Lock matched in 2019. Payton acknowledges that for all the studying he and his staff did on Nix before the draft, the rookie's speed has been an eye-opener. Nix has rushed for nearly 300 yards to go with his 1,753 yards passing.

Stock down

Tight end Greg Dulcich, who was expected to be the one to open up the middle of the field for Denver this season, has been a healthy scratch for five straight weeks after catching just five of 12 passes thrown his way during the first month of the season. Payton says Dulcich has a good attitude and is working hard to regain his playing time on Sundays but that other tight ends are just better right now.

Injuries

S P.J. Locke (thumb) has missed the past two games. S Delarrin Turner-Yell is eligible to return from a knee injury.

Key numbers

6 — consecutive games with a sack for Nik Bonitto between Weeks 3-8, the best streak by a Denver defender since Von Miller in 2018.

5 — wins for Nix, the most ever by a Broncos rookie QB.

3 — Denver wide receivers who have thrown a touchdown pass now that Sutton did it Sunday. The others are Emmanuel Sanders in 2018 and Arthur Marshall (twice, last one in 1993).

Next steps

Continuing a crucial stretch, the Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday before hosting the Atlanta Falcons.