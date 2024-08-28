Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is back practicing after suffering 5th known concussion in NFL

BEREA, Ohio — Denzel Ward has almost moved past another concussion.

Cleveland's three-time Pro Bowl cornerback returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering at least his fifth documented concussion while playing in the NFL.

Ward remains in the league's concussion protocol, but he's entered the final stage by being cleared to be back on the field.

“He's doing well,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said following the workout. “As you know, he’s progressing. Certain benchmarks you need to hit and that type of thing, but he is doing well.”

Ward got hurt on Aug. 12 when he hit the back of his head on the ground while defending wide receiver Elijah Moore on a pass over the middle. He was wearing one of the soft-shell helmet covers known as Guardian caps that are now required by the league.

The 27-year-old Ward has developed into one of the game's top cover cornerbacks since being drafted out of Ohio State with the No. 4 overall pick by the Browns in 2018.

But his concussions are a concern.

He's had at least five as a pro, including one suffered in a game against Kansas City in the final exhibition a year ago. Ward wasn't cleared to play in the season opener against Cincinnati until two days before the game.

When camp opened last month, Ward said he wasn't concerned about an inordinate number of concussions.

“I know I got a few concussions, but I don’t go out there thinking about the concussions,” he said. “I did a lot of research over the season and the offseason on concussions and just how to treat them and stuff like that.

"I go out there, play fast, play hard and try to win games. You don’t know what’s going to happen out there.”

The Browns are hoping he'll be available when they face Dallas in this season's opener on Sept. 8. Ward likely will be matched up with Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Ward had two concussions as a rookie and another in 2022. Still, he has started 76 games in his six seasons, recording 15 career interceptions and returning two for touchdowns.

“Denzel's that guy,” defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson said. “It means a lot to see him back out here healthy and everything, running around. Just you’re happy to see your guys get back on the field, your brothers you play with and everything. All of us are happy to be back out here.”

As the league has put a major emphasis on safety in recent years, Tomlinson said there is more talk inside locker rooms about head injuries along with added measures taken to ensure players are better protected.

"It’s a whole different awareness in that field in this day and age,” he said. “And we have different helmets they upgrade to every single year. We get head scans. We do all the things necessary for that. We’re playing a very violent, physical game and we do the best of our ability to protect ourselves from that.”

While Ward returned, the Browns are still without their starting offensive tackles.

Right tackle Jack Conklin was not on the field during the portion of practice open to media members. Conklin practiced for the first time Tuesday after suffering a season-ending knee injury in last year's opener.

Stefanski said the Browns are still taking it slow with Conklin by “ramping him up.”

Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. remains sidelined as he also works his way back from a season-ending knee injury. He passed his physical and was activated from the injured list Monday.