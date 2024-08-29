Browns Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward says he did not consider retiring after latest concussion in NFL

BEREA, Ohio — Denzel Ward hasn't lost his passion for playing football despite its perils.

Cleveland's three-time Pro Bowl cornerback said Thursday that he did not consider retiring two weeks ago when he sustained at least his fifth documented concussion since being drafted by the Browns in 2018.

Ward returned to practice Wednesday, and was fully cleared from concussion protocol on Thursday after being sidelined since Aug. 12.

“This is a game I love, man,” Ward said after practice. “I love playing this game, being with the guys out here. I really don’t see myself doing too much other stuff. So unless I’m just really physically unable to play this game, I don’t see myself stepping away from football no time soon.”

Ward sustained his latest head injury when he banged the back of his head on the ground. Although he was wearing a padded protective guardian cap on his helmet at the time, it didn't prevent the injury.

The league requires players to wear the padded caps in practice, and some have continued to wear them in preseason games.

While Ward doesn't plan to wear a guardian cap in a game, he has been outfitted with a new helmet that he feels will better protect his head going forward.

The 27-year-old understands the risks he's taking every time he steps on the field. He had two concussions as a rookie, one in 2022, another last year and the recent one.

Ward said he visited a concussion specialist during the offseason to learn more about potential long-term implications from head injuries. He's satisfied he's not doing anything to jeopardize his future, and feels today's players are better educated and equipped.

“We’re able to treat concussions,” he said. "What I learned, each concussion is its own specific concussion and you got to give that time to heal, and then once that’s healed and ready to go, once you get back out here, you’re good.

"So it’s not like concussions are building on top of each other, if you give it time to heal. I think before, what guys were getting in trouble with a long time ago, is they’d get a concussion, not fully heal, then they’d go right back out there and play.”

Ward said his family was obviously concerned about his well-being. He brought his brother and mother on the visit to a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh.

“That’s the biggest thing, easing their mind,” said Ward, one of five players selected as captains for this season. “They were worried and everything, but they’ll be OK.”

As for his own peace of mind, Ward said it's not challenging to block out the possibility of getting hurt. It comes with the territory.

“It’s not hard at all for me when I get out here,” he said. "I’m a football player, that’s what I love doing since I was a little kid, so that’s the only thing I wanted to do. I’m playing my dream. So when I get out here, I don’t think about, ‘oh, I might get hurt or I might get a concussion.’

"I just go out there and the main focus is winning and having fun out, and so it’s not too hard for me to put it behind me.”