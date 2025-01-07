Lions get some positive injury news going into their bye week

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor left the game against Minnesota and coach Dan Campbell hopes they can take advantage of the team earning a bye in the NFL playoffs.

The injury news was positive for Arnold and Zeitler on Tuesday.

“I can’t guarantee that they’re playing, but it’s much better than it appeared to be when the injuries happened. It’s positive news,’’ Campbell said on Tuesday. “O’Connor is not as positive.”

Arnold left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury and X-rays immediately after the game were negative. He was wearing a walking boot on his right foot in the locker room afterward. Zeitler pulled a hamstring on the final possession of the game.

O’Connor, who has had a bigger role in the absence of Alim McNeill, injured his calf.

Campbell expects running back David Montgomery to return for the playoff game. He injured his knee in Week 15. Originally it was thought to be a season-ending injury, but he’s made progress with physical therapy.

Rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, who injured his hamstring in Week 12, has a chance to return. “He’s trending the right way,’’ Campbell said.

It wasn’t all good news on the Lions’ injury front.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes and cornerback Carlton Davis III are not expected back for the postseason.

“They’re doing great, (but) I don’t see them coming back at all,’’ Campbell said.

Barnes suffered a torn MCL and PCL in Week 3, while Davis fractured his jaw in Week 15.

Campbell left the door slightly open for the return of edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who broke his tibia and fibula on Oct. 13 in the win at Dallas.

Hutchinson was on the sideline at Ford Field for the win over the Vikings on Sunday night and has been a presence in the locker room since shortly after his surgery.

“I’m going to say it again, he has a season-ending injury but if anybody can come back from this it would be Aidan, that’s the best way to say it,’’ Campbell said.

Hutchinson has posted on social media that he intends to be back for the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The team will have a light practice on Thursday and then Campbell is giving the players and coaches a three-day weekend.