Coach Dan Campbell still amazed at Lions comeback to beat Texans on Sunday night

DETROIT — Dan Campbell has seen a lot of things as an NFL player and coach.

He had never seen anything like Sunday night, though.

The Lions overcame five interceptions by Jared Goff — one more than he had thrown in the first eight games — and came back to beat the Houston Texans 26-23. They trailed 23-7 at halftime.

“The odds of winning a game with five turnovers are really small,” Campbell said. “This was a total team effort in every phase of the game.”

Kicker Jake Bates made a 58-yard field goal to tie the game in the fourth quarter and a 52-yarder to win it as time expired.

The Lions became the first team since the Atlanta Falcons in 2012 to win despite throwing five interceptions in a game.

Campbell credited the defense, which forced the Texans to kick three field goals in the first half before shutting them out in the second.

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

“That's so tough for a defense, because they are out there keeping them out of the end zone and then we throw an interception two plays later and they are back on the field,” Campbell said. “That was a huge performance, even before you consider the two takeaways.”

Veteran cornerback Carlton Davis intercepted two C.J. Stroud passes in the second half, including one at the 3-yard line.

“I told C.D. on Saturday that he might be our best acquisition this season,” Campbell said. “How can you not love a cover corner who can run, hit, shut down the running game and pick off two passes when we needed them?”

What’s working

The Lions run defense dominated the Texans all night. Joe Mixon had an 8-yard touchdown run but finished with just 46 yards on 25 carries.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Houston. The Lions won 26-23. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

“We knew he was the most dangerous offensive player we needed to stop,” Campbell said. “He's such a hard runner and he kept coming after us, but we were able to bottle him up.”

What needs help

Goff hadn't thrown an interception in his past five games. No one was expecting him to throw five, but he had three in the first half and two more in the third quarter — turning the ball over two plays after Davis' first interception and three plays after his second.

“I honestly didn't think I was playing bad,” Goff said. “I was seeing things well and throwing the ball well. I've been in a lot worse positions and I wasn't going to let a few unfortunate mistakes throw me off my game.”

Despite the two third-quarter interceptions, Goff went 8-for-13 for 149 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

Stock up

Bates started the year kicking at Ford Field, but for the UFL's Michigan Panthers. That helped him get the attention of the Lions by kicking a 64-yard field goal that was negated by a timeout, then making it again.

After a season where Campbell didn't trust his kickers in big moments, Bates has become a significant part of Detroit's record-setting start.

Stock down

Jameson Williams had 12 combined receptions and rushing attempts for 228 yards in Detroit's first two games, making everyone think he had finally arrived as the big-play threat the Lions needed so badly. However, he's only gotten 12 combined receptions and rushing attempts in the next seven games for 218 yards, including one catch for minus-4 yards on Oct. 20 in Minnesota, followed by his two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

He did have three catches for 53 yards against Houston, but the Lions need him to regain his September form.

Injury report

TE Sam LaPorta left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, but Campbell doesn't think it will be a long-term problem. OT Taylor Decker missed the game with a shoulder injury. Campbell said he is hopeful both could return Sunday against Jacksonville.

Key number

5 — the number of wins the Lions got in a five-game stretch that included road games in Dallas, Minnesota, Green Bay and Houston. Their only home game was a victory over Tennessee.

Up next

Clean up the turnovers and stay focused on the Jaguars (2-8).