Lions get much-needed help at linebacker with Kwon Alexander and may look to add defensive linemen

DETROIT — Help is on the way at linebacker for the Detroit Lions.

They desperately need it on the defensive line, too.

Detroit bolstered its short-handed linebacking corps on Friday, agreeing to sign veteran Kwon Alexander off Denver's practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The 30-year-old inside linebacker started in two games and played in another as a reserve this season for the Broncos.

Malcolm Rodriguez had a knee injury that coach Dan Campbell feared was serious in Thursday’s win over Chicago and the position group has taken a series of hits this season.

Rodriguez was filling in for inside linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is on injured reserve with a broken arm and is expected to be out for at least another month. Veteran linebackers Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin also are out with injuries.

The NFC-leading Lions (11-1) host Green Bay (9-3) on Thursday night and might add desperately needed help on defense before facing the Packers.

Defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee), Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and Mekhi Wingo (knee) where hurt against the Bears. The position group has been banged up, losing Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg along with the loss of Marcus Davenport, John Cominsky and Kyle Peko due to injuries.

“Whoever we have available, we’re going to get them ready to play,” Campbell said. “We expect them to hold the line, period. You’ve got to do your job, and everybody around you is looking for you to do your job.”

What’s working

Running the ball. Even though Detroit's NFL-record streak of rushing for a touchdown in 25 games ended against Chicago, their dynamic duo in the backfield is showing no signs of slowing down.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who have adopted of old-school video game characters “Sonic and Knuckles " as their nicknames, combined to rush for 175 yards on 30 carries against the Bears.

Gibbs is the first player in franchise history to have 70-plus yards of offense in each of the first 12 games.

Montgomery joined Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (1990) and Billy Sims (1981, 1980) as the three Lions to have 700-plus yards rushing, more than 275 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns through the first 12 games.

What needs help

Red zone offense. The Lions were 2 of 5 in the red zone against Chicago and settling for field goals against better teams may lead to a loss.

Stock up

D.J. Reader. Lions general manager Brad Holmes made it a priority to sign the veteran defensive tackle and it was easy to see why he did. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Reader can do more than occupy offensive linemen and stuff the run. He has three sacks, a single-season career high. Reader matched a career high with two sacks, a total he hadn't hit since 2018, three quarterback hits and four tackles against Chicago.

Stock down

Jameson Williams. His talent, as he displayed by hurdling a defensive back who was almost standing straight up, has never been in doubt. Questions about his maturity will continue to linger after his latest mistake, tossing the football toward the face of a Bears player on the sideline without his helmet on.

Williams did deliver an unsolicited apology to the team after the game.

“That’s big,” Campbell said. "That’s growth. So, all good.”

Injuries

In addition to the aforementioned ailments, offensive tackle Taylor Decker along with cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Emmanuel Moseley were inactive with injuries when the Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving.

Key number

12 — The Lions have their best record after 12 games with a franchise-record-tying, 10-game winning streak. They broke a team mark and tied one with the 1934 team, which started 10-0 and finished 10-3.

Next steps

Poach practice squads for defensive linemen to at least add depth to a position decimated by a series of injuries before hosting the Packers in a possibly pivotal game in the NFC North race.

Follow Larry Lage at https://apnews.com/author/larry-lage