Kwon Alexander agrees to sign with Lions to bolster linebacking corps, agent Drew Rosenhaus says

DETROIT — Kwon Alexander has agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions to bolster their banged-up linebacking corps.

Drew Rosenhaus, his agent, confirmed the agreement Friday.

The 30-year-old inside linebacker has been on Denver's practice squad after starting in two games and playing in another as a reserve this season for the Broncos.

Detroit desperately needs help at linebacker because Malcolm Rodriguez had a knee injury that coach Dan Campbell feared was serious in Thursday's win against Chicago.

Rodriguez was filling in for inside linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is on injured reserve with a broken arm and is expected to be out for at least another month. Veteran linebackers Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin also are out with injuries.

The NFC-leading Lions (11-1) host Green Bay (9-3) on Thursday night and they might need Alexander to make his Detroit debut against the Packers.

Alexander certainly has a lot of experience, including with New Orleans in 2020 when Campbell was an assistant coach for the Saints.

He has started in 90 of 107 games with Tampa Bay, New Orleans, San Francisco, the New York Jets, Pittsburgh and Denver.

Alexander forced one fumble and had eight tackles in three games this season the Broncos. The former LSU star has 448 career tackles, including 13 1/2 sacks.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://apnews.com/author/larry-lage