Dolphins activate left tackle Terron Armstead off IR ahead of Chiefs game

FRANKFURT, Germany — The Miami Dolphins activated left tackle xTerron Armstead off injured reserve on Saturday ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Armstead sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, had been limited in practice this week, and was listed as questionable for Sunday.

Armstead is now set to return to the league's No. 1 offense on a line that has allowed just 12 sacks through eight games.

Miami waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.