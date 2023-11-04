SportsFootball

Dolphins activate left tackle Terron Armstead off IR ahead of Chiefs game

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during a...

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) stretches during a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday. Credit: AP/Doug Benc

By The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany — The Miami Dolphins activated left tackle xTerron Armstead off injured reserve on Saturday ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Armstead sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, had been limited in practice this week, and was listed as questionable for Sunday.

Armstead is now set to return to the league's No. 1 offense on a line that has allowed just 12 sacks through eight games.

Miami waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.

