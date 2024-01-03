Dolphins to host Bills with a chance to win AFC East, start playoffs at home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will be in the playoffs no matter what, but there's plenty at stake in their showdown with AFC East rival Buffalo on Sunday night.

The Dolphins' chances at earning the AFC's top seed ended when they were blown out at Baltimore last weekend. But a victory over the Bills would give them their first AFC East title since 2008 and the No. 2 seed in the conference.

If Miami loses, it would fall to the No. 6 seed and likely would need to win three road playoff games to reach the Super Bowl.

Playing at home could bode well for the Dolphins, who are 7-1 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami had three turnovers at Baltimore on Sunday and gave up a season-high 491 yards as breakdowns in communication on both sides of the ball stalled momentum. Tua Tagovailoa was 22 of 38 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 76 yards but dropped a potential touchdown when he was wide open in the end zone on Miami's second drive.

Hill attributed the drop to poor concentration.

“I will say, I never get that wide open,” Hill said. “The ball just floated so long. It was just like, ‘Get here’ to me. I just have to make the play, man.”

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs past Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (33) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

When the Dolphins lost at Buffalo in Week 4, they turned the ball over twice and were 3 of 10 on third down. Hill had 58 yards receiving, his second-lowest output of the season.

“The great thing about this team is we have such tremendous leaders,” Hill said. "You know what, I’m looking forward to seeing how we bounce back. I know coach (Mike McDaniel) is going to get us prepared, and it’s going to be what we need heading into the playoffs. It’s going to be fine.”

Miami will need to overcome a plethora of injuries.

Jaylen Waddle did not play against Baltimore because of a high ankle sprain, and it's not clear whether he'll be available Sunday night. And the Dolphins will face a Bills offense that has dominated them in recent years without several key starters on defense, including pass rusher Bradley Chubb (knee), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles tendon). Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) is also likely to miss the game.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, shakes hands with Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, right, after an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

“Regardless of what we’re dealing with personally at home, or an injury to our body, this game is going to kick off when it kicks off and it’s going to go down,” veteran left tackle Terron Armstead said. "You want to go out there with your best foot forward regardless. So when you prepare through the week, that kickoff time is going to be that kickoff time, no matter who is on the field, no matter what they’re dealing with. That’s how you’ve got to approach it.”

WHAT'S WORKING

Miami has rushed for at least 120 yards in four of its past six games. The Dolphins had 154 yards rushing Sunday and averaged 6.2 yards per rush.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Some of Miami's midseason issues with ball security returned. Tagovailoa hadn't thrown an interception in four games but had two against the Ravens. Backup Mike White lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

STOCK UP

De'Von Achane. He was Miami's lead ball carrier in the absence of Raheem Mostert, who did not play because of ankle and knee injuries. Achane had a 23-yard run on the first play of the game and finished with 107 yards on 14 carries with a receiving touchdown.

STOCK DOWN

The secondary, which was plagued by blown coverages and poor tackling. Howard only played four snaps because of a foot injury, and the Ravens targeted backup Eli Apple throughout the game. Apple lost track of Zay Flowers on a 75-yard touchdown.

INJURIES

Chubb will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee late in the game. ... Howard's foot injury is not expected to require surgery, but he is likely to miss the Buffalo game. ... Tagovailoa is dealing with a sore shoulder.

KEY NUMBER

100 — It was the fourth 100-yard rushing game for Achane, which tied Karim Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games by a rookie in Dolphins history.

NEXT STEPS

The Dolphins have beaten the Bills just once in the past 11 meetings. If they win, they would not have to go on the road during the playoffs until the AFC championship game.