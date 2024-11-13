Dolphins have hope of turning season around after their complete performance against Rams

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mike McDaniel knew it was only a matter of time before his Miami Dolphins would finally put together a full game of complementary football.

“You have a firm belief that you don’t just create out of thin air,” McDaniel said Tuesday. “You base it upon the teammates that you have and the type of football that you think you’re capable of playing.”

The Dolphins showed flashes during their previous two games. Their offense was revived with the return of Tua Tagovailoa against Arizona in Week 8, and they played one of their strongest games of the season at Buffalo in Week 9. They lost both games, though, resulting in their second three-game losing streak of the season.

In Monday night's 23-15 win over the host Los Angeles Rams, Miami's defense was strong, and the offense played well enough to overcome its mistakes. The Dolphins (3-6) are second in the AFC East and still not out of the playoff picture despite having little room for error the rest of the season.

“There was a lot of noise that could distract you from what we all had known,” McDaniel said. “We knew we lost a couple games that we could have had and you can use that in one of two ways: It can make you worse or it can make you better. So, I was very happy with the way the guys have persevered, stayed together, came across the country and found a way to get a win.”

Tagovailoa said he hopes Monday was the start of a run that can turn the Dolphins' season around. He's confident that can happen if they continue doing what they did against the Rams.

The quarterback had just 207 yards passing but was 9 of 12 for 137 yards on third downs and spread the ball to eight receivers. The Dolphins converted 6 of 13 third downs while limiting the Rams to 3 of 12. Tyreek Hill, playing with a wrist injury, found the end zone for the first time since Week 1, ending the longest touchdown drought of his career.

“I would say the confidence is always there,” Tagovailoa said, “but to be able to see the product out there, to see what we can do and play complementary football in that sense ... I think this is something that we can continue to build on.”

What's working

Miami's defense was boosted by the return of tackle Zach Sieler, who came back from an orbital bone fracture and had a tackle for a 10-yard loss on the Rams' first offensive play.

The Dolphins forced two turnovers and kept the Rams out of the end zone despite giving up 327 yards.

What needs help

Tagovailoa's decision-making. He lost a fumble and threw his first interception since returning from injured reserve last month. After throwing the pick to Christian Rozeboom in the second quarter, Tagovailoa went low to tackle the linebacker with his upper body. Part of Rozeboom's shin appeared to make contact with the quarterback's head.

“That was pretty bad tackling form,” Tagovailoa said. “That was pretty terrible.”

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with the third known concussion of his career after he initiated contact with a Bills defender on a scramble in Week 2.

“I didn't waste much time saying something to him," McDaniel said. "He can't just think about his ability to stay healthy when he has the ball. It's also when you're trying to make a tackle. ... He could also prevent that from occurring by avoiding throwing it to the other team, which he knows as well.”

Stock up

Miami's rookies. LB Chop Robinson, a first-round pick, had his second sack in two weeks along with two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. Sixth-round WR Malik Washington had an 18-yard touchdown run on the opening drive and a 17-yard catch on Miami's final scoring drive that made it a two-score game.

Stock down

RB Raheem Mostert. Entering Monday, the veteran had lost two fumbles in the past three games. Mostert did not have a carry on Monday and played just eight snaps. He caught two passes for 34 yards.

Injuries

RT Austin Jackson will have season-ending knee surgery after suffering the injury against Buffalo. ... CB Kendall Fuller is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Key number

44 — Miami won its 44th Monday night game and improved its regular-season prime-time record to 96-81. The Dolphins have two more prime-time games scheduled this season — at Green Bay on Thanksgiving night, and at Cleveland on Dec. 29.

What's next

The Dolphins are home for their next two games, against Las Vegas (2-7) on Sunday and against New England (3-7) in Week 12.