The Dolphins' improbable path to the playoffs isn't in their hands, but they must do their part

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes are not in their hands, but they did their part with a gritty win over San Francisco on Sunday.

Coach Mike McDaniel knows that's not enough, and his team will need to do it two more times to even have a shot at making the postseason for the third straight year.

“I was just proud of this effort and proud of the guys’ effort in general,” McDaniel said. “And that gives you a chance to win December football. Regardless, unless you’re playing in February, you also have to get adept at experiencing that, going through that, having some momentum and then going back and applying it to the next opponent, because no one cares about one win in December or January realistically. It’s about accumulating those.”

Miami (7-8) is on the bubble for a wild-card spot along with Indianapolis (7-8) and Cincinnati (7-8). Even if the Dolphins win their remaining two games, they'll need help from other teams to get in.

In one scenario, Miami would make the playoffs with two wins and two losses each by Denver (9-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6).

“This team, we know when we do it well, we can do it very well,” defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “We know that our chances are slim, but there’s a lot of fight left. And if we have a chance, we’re going to fight for it.”

Miami closed out Sunday's game with a strong fourth quarter in all three phases.

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) is stopped by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

The offense converted on all three of its third-down attempts. Running back De'Von Achane had 93 of his 190 scrimmage yards in the quarter, including a 50-yard rushing score that put the game out of reach. Jason Sanders nailed a 48-yard field goal just before the two-minute warning. And the defense intercepted Brock Purdy on one of the Niners' last-ditch efforts.

“I think that was something that we needed to see as a team together,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “You could see in all three phases that we were able to play the complementary football that we said we wanted to play. The defense giving the offense opportunities to go put points on the board. Then when there were times where we didn’t do what we wanted to do offensively, the defense held.”

With both of the Dolphins' final games on the road, they'll need to play better than they have in away games for much of the season. Miami is 5-3 at home, its fifth straight home winning record, but the Dolphins are 2-5 on the road.

McDaniel expressed confidence that those home efforts can travel in this final stretch.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks up during a timeout in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

“When you’re trying to play football so that in the inevitable situation that you face every season,” McDaniel said, “an elimination game, whether it’s to get in the playoffs or it’s in the playoffs, you want to be tooled with a team that can succeed or execute in those types of situations.”

What's working

Miami's run game finally got going with 166 yards. It was the Dolphins' first time topping 100 yards rushing since Week 9. Achane led the charge with 120 yards. His 50-yard rushing score was Miami's longest run this season.

What needs help

The Dolphins moved the ball well but scored touchdowns on just one of three trips to the red zone.

Stock up

Sanders. He was 5 for 5 on field goals with a long of 54 yards, and 2 for 2 on extra points. Sanders has made 23 consecutive field goals and is 11 of 13 on kicks of 50-plus yards. He's one of two kickers, alongside Dallas' Brandon Aubrey, who have made a field goal in every game this season.

Stock down

WR Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro receiver caught just 3 of 7 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. He had a third-down drop on the Dolphins' opening drive and dropped a potential touchdown later in the game. The NFL's receiving leader last year is averaging just 55.6 yards per game and has only two 100-plus yard receiving games this season.

Injuries

WR Jaylen Waddle missed the game because of a knee injury. ... CB Kendall Fuller (knee) and LB Jordyn Brookes (quad/knee) both went down late in the second half.

Key numbers

76 receptions, 802 yards — Both single-season Dolphins records for a tight end, which Jonnu Smith broke with six catches for 62 yards on Sunday.

Next step

The Dolphins will continue their efforts to sneak into the playoffs when they play at Cleveland (3-12) on Sunday. They'll need to beat the Browns and the New York Jets (4-11) in their regular-season finale to give themselves a chance.