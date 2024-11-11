SportsFootball

Dolphins place right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and activate receiver River Cracraft

Miami Dolphins guard Austin Jackson (73) defends the line during...

Miami Dolphins guard Austin Jackson (73) defends the line during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

By The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Miami Dolphins placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve with a knee injury and activated receiver River Cracraft on Monday.

Jackson injured his knee last weekend at Buffalo and will miss at least four games. Coach Mike McDaniel indicated Jackson's injury shouldn't be season-ending, but surgery is an option. He has started all eight games at right tackle this season.

Veteran Kendall Lamm is expected to start in Jackson's place when the Dolphins (2-6) face the Los Angeles Rams (4-4) on Monday night.

Cracraft will make his season debut after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason and going on injured reserve. The Dolphins designated him to return to practice ahead of their game at Buffalo, but McDaniel didn't want to rush him into a game.

Cracraft is expected to give the Dolphins a boost at receiver with Tyreek Hill dealing with a wrist injury.

Miami also signed defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the active roster and elevated long snapper Tucker Addington and tackle Jackson Carman for Monday's game.

