Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will reportedly return to practice Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins defense could get a boost soon with the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, whom the Dolphins acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams, will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, according to a report by the NFL Network. He will not take the field when Miami faces Philadelphia on Sunday night as the team eases him back into action, the network reported.

Ramsey has missed the first six games of the season after undergoing surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He suffered the injury early in training camp but has been ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

His return will open the 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Ramsey posted photos on social media Wednesday showing a new haircut with the caption “The Restart.”

Coach Mike McDaniel indicated recently that a return was imminent, saying Ramsey was on “the positive side of returning.”

“He's doing great,” McDaniel said after Sunday's win over Carolina. “When he’s ready to go, he’ll be a loud voice in my ear.”